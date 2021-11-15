Singapore to start VTLs with Indonesia and India from Nov 29, and with Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia from Dec 6

The Prambanan Temple in Indonesia (left) and the Taj Mahal in India.

SINGAPORE - Travellers from Indonesia and India will be able to enter Singapore under a quarantine-free travel scheme from Nov 29, in a move that will rebuild air links with two of Changi Airport's top three markets.

In addition, travellers from Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates will be able to enter Singapore from Dec 6, in a further expansion of the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) scheme.

Indonesia has yet to open its borders for quarantine-free travel from Singapore.

But travellers can travel without quarantine to and from India, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE, which have earlier opened its borders for vaccinated travellers from Singapore.

More details about the VTLs will be announced soon.

Transport Minister S Iswaran said during a press conference by the Covid-19 multi-ministry task force that the countries Singapore will open to are all significant destinations.

For example, India accounted for about 7 per cent of passenger arrivals at Changi Airport in 2019.

By Dec 6, Singapore will have a total of 21 VTLs.

The Republic had earlier announced Vaccinated Travel Lanes with 16 other countries. Thirteen of these are already in effect, and three more with Malaysia, Sweden and Finland are due to start on Nov 29.

On Monday, Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong also said the land border between Singapore and Malaysia could reopen in a few weeks' time under a "Vaccinated Travel Lane-like arrangement".