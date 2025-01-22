Singapore voter rolls to be updated for next election

ELD will provide more details on how Singaporeans can check the Registers of Electors when they are open for public inspection.

Singapore’s voter rolls are being updated and will be open for public inspection in February.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has directed the Registration Officer to update the Registers of Electors. The revision has to be completed before April 1, said the Elections Department (ELD) in a statement on Jan 22.

The exercise, meant to bring the registers up to date, will contain the names of all Singapore citizens who qualify to be electors as at Feb 1. It comes ahead of a general election that must be held by November 2025.

Any person who is a citizen of Singapore, not less than 21 years of age, and has a Singapore residential address in his NRIC will have his name included in the Register of Electors for an electoral division. This is provided he is not disqualified from being an elector under any prevailing law.

If he is residing overseas and has changed his NRIC address to an overseas address, he should have a contact address in Singapore registered with the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority for voting purpose.

There is a register of electors for each electoral division in Singapore. Taken together, the Registers of Electors for all 31 group representation constituencies and single-member constituencies tally all qualified voters in the Republic.