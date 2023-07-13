Singaporean arrested in Bangkok after alleged theft of passport, cash in Pattaya hotel

Kenny Teo had allegedly approached the hotel staff and claimed to own the items.

A Singaporean man was arrested on Monday at Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport after he had allegedly stolen a laptop, a passport and cash amounting to around 100,000 baht (S$3,840) belonging to a German tourist in Pattaya.

In a Facebook post, immigration police said they arrested a Singaporean man for “robbery or receiving stolen goods” on Monday and that the case was being investigated by the police in Pattaya.

According to Thai news outlet Thaiger, immigration officers received a complaint about a man named Kenny Teo Yu Xuan on Monday from a hotel in Pattaya.

The hotel said that the valuables had been entrusted to it by one of its guests, a German national.

Teo had allegedly approached the hotel staff and claimed to own the items. He then left with the items without checking out of the hotel.

Thai immigration officers discovered that Teo was travelling to Don Mueang Airport from Pattaya to catch a flight back to Singapore, and they apprehended him at 4.35pm on the same day, less than an hour after the complaint was received.

The items were seized and subsequently returned to the German.