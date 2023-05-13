Singaporean brothers nabbed in Melaka over sexual abuse of boys

MELAKA - Two brothers from Singapore have been detained by Melaka police for alleged sexual assault and physical abuse of six boys at a religious school in Malaysia.

Melaka police chief DCP Datuk Zainol Samah said the suspects detained were aged 36 and 40 respectively.

“The elder brother is the principal of two tahfiz centres in Tanjung Minyak and Alor Gajah here and had allegedly performed ‘despicable’ sexual acts on three teenage boys while the younger sibling, who is the warden, had supposedly physically abused three other boys,” he said on Friday.

DCP Zainol said six police reports were received between 6.30pm and 9.13pm on Thursday.

He said the boys, aged 13 to 15, claimed they were slapped, whipped and assaulted by the younger brother while the elder brother had forced them to perform sexual acts.

“The boys claimed that they were also taken to a condominium in Klebang by the elder brother to perform sexual acts,” he said.

DCP Zainol said police have initiated an investigation under Section 14(1) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 and Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.

He added that the elder brother had a criminal record of two other sexual offences.

The suspects are expected to be produced at the Ayer Keroh Court on Saturday to be remanded. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK