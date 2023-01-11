Singaporean woman and 4-month-old daughter killed in car accident in Hokkaido
A 41-year-old Singaporean woman and her four-month-old daughter died in an accident in Hokkaido, Japan on Tuesday morning.
Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao reported that the car they were in collided with a large truck in the ski-town of Kamifurano at around 11.30am.
News reports in Japan said that the woman’s 44-year-old husband and the couple’s elder daughter, 3, were also injured in the crash.
Police told Zaobao that the two who were injured are in stable condition.
