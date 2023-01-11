 Singaporean woman and 4-month-old daughter killed in car accident in Hokkaido , Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singaporean woman and 4-month-old daughter killed in car accident in Hokkaido

The accident happened at around 11.30am on Jan 10, 2023.PHOTO: YAHOO JAPAN
The car the mother and daughter were in collided with a truck in the in the ski-town of Kamifurano. PHOTO: YAHOO JAPAN
Gena Soh
Jan 11, 2023 09:54 am

A 41-year-old Singaporean woman and her four-month-old daughter died in an accident in Hokkaido, Japan on Tuesday morning.

Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao reported that the car they were in collided with a large truck in the ski-town of Kamifurano at around 11.30am.

News reports in Japan said that the woman’s 44-year-old husband and the couple’s elder daughter, 3, were also injured in the crash.

Police told Zaobao that the two who were injured are in stable condition.

