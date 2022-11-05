Singaporean woman killed in car accident in Malaysia

The car skidded and rammed into a guardrail at KM208 of the North-South Expressway.

A Singaporean woman was killed in a traffic accident in Malaysia on Friday night. The car she was in skidded and rammed into a guard rail.

The Star reported on Saturday that Ms Huang Kaiting, 25, died at the scene of the accident at KM208 of the North-South Expressway.

She was in the car with two other Singaporeans.

The Malaysian newspaper, quoting Alor Gajah OCPD Superintendent Arshad Abu, said Ms Huang was travelling from Johor Bahru to Kuala Lumpur.

Supt Arshad said another passenger, Kenneth Fong Zeng Yip, 27, was not hurt.

The driver of the car, Mr Muhammad Hilmi Abdul Rahim, 28, sustained leg injuries, said Supt Arshad, adding that the accident is under investigation.