 Singaporean woman killed in car accident in Malaysia, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Singaporean woman killed in car accident in Malaysia

Singaporean woman killed in car accident in Malaysia
The car skidded and rammed into a guardrail at KM208 of the North-South Expressway.PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK
Chin Hui Shan
Nov 05, 2022 08:56 pm

A Singaporean woman was killed in a traffic accident in Malaysia on Friday night. The car she was in skidded and rammed into a guard rail.

The Star reported on Saturday that Ms Huang Kaiting, 25, died at the scene of the accident at KM208 of the North-South Expressway.

She was in the car with two other Singaporeans.

The Malaysian newspaper, quoting Alor Gajah OCPD Superintendent Arshad Abu, said Ms Huang was travelling from Johor Bahru to Kuala Lumpur.

Supt Arshad said another passenger, Kenneth Fong Zeng Yip, 27, was not hurt.

The driver of the car, Mr Muhammad Hilmi Abdul Rahim, 28, sustained leg injuries, said Supt Arshad, adding that the accident is under investigation.

The monsoon will begin on Nov 7 and is expected to last until March next year.
World

Malaysia warns north-east monsoon to begin next week

Related Stories

Cafe-hopping in JB increasingly popular among young S'poreans

Viral video shows alleged brother hitting sister for lying about leaving sick mum to meet boyfriend

Ringgit estimated to drop to RM3.35 to RM3.45 range against Singdollar

More On This Topic
Teen girl, 2 women injured after 3-vehicle accident in Yishun carpark
Man dies after accident at Woodlands multi-storey carpark

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

malaysiaACCIDENTS - TRAFFICSINGAPOREANS