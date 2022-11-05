Singaporean woman killed in car accident in Malaysia
A Singaporean woman was killed in a traffic accident in Malaysia on Friday night. The car she was in skidded and rammed into a guard rail.
The Star reported on Saturday that Ms Huang Kaiting, 25, died at the scene of the accident at KM208 of the North-South Expressway.
She was in the car with two other Singaporeans.
The Malaysian newspaper, quoting Alor Gajah OCPD Superintendent Arshad Abu, said Ms Huang was travelling from Johor Bahru to Kuala Lumpur.
Supt Arshad said another passenger, Kenneth Fong Zeng Yip, 27, was not hurt.
The driver of the car, Mr Muhammad Hilmi Abdul Rahim, 28, sustained leg injuries, said Supt Arshad, adding that the accident is under investigation.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now