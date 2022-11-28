Singaporeans among 16 injured after KL-bound bus collides with truck in Melaka

JASIN: Sixteen out of 27 passengers, including Singaporeans, were injured after the express bus they were travelling in crashed into the rear of a trailer at KM179, North-South Expressway (Plus), heading north, early this morning.

Jasin Bestari Fire and Rescue Station operations officer Azman Md Dawam said the station received an emergency call at 3.57am and a team, comprising 17 personnel, was sent to the location, arriving there 13 minutes later.

"(The) express bus with 27 passengers had crashed into a trailer laden with recyclable material,” Mr Azman said in a statement.

"A total of 16 passengers sustained minor injuries and were given early treatment. They were also taken to hospital by ambulance to receive further treatment

“There was no loss of life or severe injuries in the accident."

The express bus was on its way to Kuala Lumpur.

According to The Star, Jasin district police chief DSP Mispani Hamdan said all 16 victims were Singaporeans.

He said the bus driver, aged 42, is believed to have lost control of the wheel, causing the bus to crash into the rear of the trailer truck carrying a load of recyclable materials.