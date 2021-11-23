SingapoRediscovers Vouchers valid till March, make bookings by Dec 31

Singaporeans can use their SingapoRediscovers Vouchers (SRV) for eligible attractions, hotels and tours until March 31, but bookings must still be made by Dec 31 this year.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said yesterday the extension will give Singaporeans more time to enjoy the vouchers.

"We understand some Singaporeans may not have been able to use their SRVs due to reduced group sizes and capacity limits at tourism establishments," it said.

In April, STB announced that the SRV scheme had been extended to the end of next month - six months after its original June deadline - and that all SRV bookings would have to take place before then.

As at Nov 1, close to 1.3 million citizens had used their vouchers at least once, making for a total of 1.6 million transactions. About 1.66 million Singaporeans have yet to redeem their vouchers.

"Collectively, about $256 million in vouchers and additional expenditure have been spent under the scheme," STB added.

The $320 million campaign was launched in July last year. Under the scheme, every Singaporean aged 18 and above was given $100 worth of credits, in denominations of $10, to spend.

Users can make tourism bookings at physical SRV counters by Dec 31. They can use their identification documents to do so at 66 locations, including community centres and clubs.

The vouchers can also be redeemed through five online booking platforms - Changi Recommends, GlobalTix, Traveloka, Trip.com and Klook.

These platforms will not accept tourism bookings made using SRVs from Jan 1 next year, and all physical counters will be closed.

DONATE

Those who do not want to redeem their SRVs can donate them to organisations such as the Special Olympics Singapore on GlobalTix.

Reselling or exchanging the SRVs for cash is not allowed, STB said.