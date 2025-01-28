Singapore’s unity a precious asset in a divided world

The festive season is an opportunity to celebrate the diversity of the Singapore family, and to nurture its unity – a precious asset in an increasingly divided world, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Jan 28.

In his first Chinese New Year message as prime minister, he urged people to make an extra effort to engage fellow Singaporeans of different races and religions, deepen mutual understanding, and expand the common space here.

Singapore ended the Year of the Dragon on a high note, with the economy performing strongly, inflation subsiding, unemployment remaining low, and many Singaporeans enjoying higher wage increases, he said.

PM Wong, who is also Finance Minister, added that the Government will support families at every stage of life, noting that they are the bedrock of society.

On the larger Singapore family, he said diversity is a source of the country’s strength. “We may have different views on issues that matter deeply to us. But we cannot let our differences pull us apart.”

Pointing to terrorist groups that have exploited the conflict in the Middle East to further their agenda and the spate of terror incidents in various countries, PM Wong said the world is becoming more dangerous.

Earlier in January, Singapore had announced the detention of three self-radicalised citizens under the Internal Security Act. The trio – a company director, security guard and mechanic – were influenced by the Israel-Hamas conflict and were making plans to travel to the Middle East to fight against Israel.

While the Government will remain vigilant against any security threats, PM Wong said, Singaporeans must be mentally prepared for the possibility of an attack here.

“If that were to happen, we must be able to stand together as one united people, resolute and undivided,” he said.

Today’s fast-paced and competitive world means that balancing work and family life has become harder, he added.

Yet, families remain at the heart of what matters most to Singaporeans, and PM Wong said he was encouraged that many here continue to prioritise marriage, parenthood and family.

He pledged the Government’s support for families across life stages, such as the ramping up of the supply of Build-To-Order flats to make public housing more affordable, enhanced parental leave, and heavy investments in pre-schools so that all children get a good start in life regardless of background.

For caregivers, whom he called the unsung heroes in many families, PM Wong said the Government will find ways to better support them and recognise their vital roles in strengthening family bonds.

“Many Singaporeans juggle multiple caregiving responsibilities, looking after ageing parents, young children, or family members with special needs. We deeply appreciate their contributions,” he added.

The Government will also do more to help uplift vulnerable families and provide better opportunities for their children, he said.

But building an inclusive society requires effort from all in society, and PM Wong urged each person to do his part.

“Every act of kindness, no matter how small, brings us closer together. Each one of us can make a difference – by donating to charitable causes, volunteering to help those in need, or leading social initiatives.”

PM Wong said Singapore is ushering in the Year of the Snake with anticipation and hope for its future. The snake represents wisdom and adaptability in the Chinese zodiac, which are qualities the Republic will need to navigate uncertainties and challenges ahead, he added.

This Chinese New Year is special as it coincides with SG60, which is Singapore’s 60th year of independence. PM Wong noted that in Chinese culture, 60 years mark a full cycle of life.

It is therefore timely to reflect on how far the country has come, honour the contributions and sacrifices of its pioneers, and build on their legacy to chart the next steps forward, he said.

“As we step into our next life cycle, let us do so with courage, determination and resolve,” he said.

“Together as one Singapore family, we can keep our nation a beacon of safety, security and stability, amidst a troubled and volatile world."