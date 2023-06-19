Single father loses $110k after falling for love scam

A Singaporean single father lost over $100,000 in a love scam – all after the “woman” he chatted with online called him her “future husband”.

The man, in his 30s, who only wanted to be identified as A, told 8world he met the woman online and began communicating with her over WhatsApp about four months ago.

"She appeared at a time when I felt the most helpless. She showed concern for me, and said she would accept my two children," he told the Chinese media outlet.

A said he eventually developed feelings for her, as she often addressed him as her "future husband".

So, when she asked him for $500 to sign up for a gold-trading platform, he didn't hesitate to lend her the money.

She also told A that the money earned from the investment would be used to buy a house for the two of them.

"After putting $500 in, my account showed I had earned $30,000 in slightly more than a month. I couldn't withdraw the entire amount, but I managed to take out $1,000," said A.

Just last week, the woman suggested they take up a more expensive investment plan.

On her advice, A transferred $100,000 to her last Friday (June 16), and another $10,000 to her on Saturday.

To his horror, the woman ghosted him after receiving the money, and A realised he had been duped.

A made a police report over the matter soon after.

"There are many scammers on the Internet. Apart from your family members and relatives, very few people can be trusted. Don't trust people that you date online. They will be very patient and take everything from you," he said.

Members of the public can visit the Scam Alert website, or call the Scam Hotline at 1800-722-6688 for more information.