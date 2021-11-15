SingPost to issue commemorative stamp in tribute to S'pore women

Minister of State for Social and Family Development Sun Xueling and artist Casey Ng, who designed the stamp with graphic designer Agnes Tan.

A commemorative stamp celebrating Singaporean women will be released today by Singapore Post.

Featuring a design inspired by the Celebrating SG Women logo - modelled after Singapore's national flower, the Vanda Miss Joaquim orchid - the stamp is a collaboration between SingPost and the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) to commemorate 2021 as the year of celebrating Singaporean women.

Minister of State for Social and Family Development Sun Xueling said she hopes Singaporeans will continue to recognise and affirm the contributions of women in Singapore based on the values depicted on the stamp.

PROGRESS

Ms Sun said: "Our Singapore women have made much progress over the years, and we can work in partnership to foster a fairer society where women are supported and empowered to reach their fullest potential."

Echoing Ms Sun's sentiment was SingPost chief executive Neo Su Yin, who said the stamp is the company's tribute to women. "We are proud to partner MSF for this commemorative stamp to recognise the importance of women in our society and to play our part in fostering a more inclusive society that emphasises equality for all," Ms Neo added.

The stamp was designed by graphic designer Agnes Tan and special needs artist Casey Ng.

Ms Tan said it was Ms Ng's idea to pair the outline of the Vanda Miss Joaquim orchid with words describing the positive attributes of women.

"I felt that there was no better way to present this concept other than by forming the flower with the words itself.