Six new directors appointed to board of SPH Media Holdings

SPH Media Trust announced the new appointments on Feb 25, 2022.

Six new directors have been appointed to the board of SPH Media Holdings, which oversees the corporate and operational aspects of SPH Media Group.

From March 1, the board will include Bank of Singapore chief executive Bahren Shaari, OUE Limited executive adviser Lee Yi Shyan and Mr Philip Lee, vice-chairman of global banking for South-east Asia at HSBC Singapore.

Ms Lim Mei, co-head of corporate mergers and acquisitions at Allen & Gledhill; Mr Max Loh, managing partner for EY in Singapore and Brunei; and Ms Elaine Yew, senior partner at executive recruitment firm Egon Zehnder, were also appointed.

SPH Media Trust (SMT) announced the appointments on Friday (Feb 25).

In its statement, SMT chairman Khaw Boon Wan said the new directors will bring diverse insights and expertise to the board.

SPH Media Group publishes The Straits Times, Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao, Malay daily Berita Harian and Tamil daily Tamil Murasu, among other titles.

Mr Khaw said: "The directors' proven leadership and extensive experience in strategic development, corporate finance and financial oversight will be invaluable to our efforts in growing as a trusted media organisation and in guiding our digital transformation."

The newcomers join Mr Khaw, deputy chairman Teo Lay Lim and director Patrick Daniel on the board.

Ms Teo, former chairman of Accenture Singapore, will take on the role of CEO of SMT from Mr Daniel on March 1.

SMT is the holding company of SPH Media Group. It was spun off from newspaper publisher and mainboard-listed company Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) last December, amid falling advertising revenue and changing reading patterns globally.

Mr Shaari has been CEO of Bank of Singapore since February 2015. He is a member of the Council of Presidential Advisers and served as an alternate member from April 2017 to January 2020.

Mr Philip Lee has more than 30 years of banking experience, including at JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank Singapore. He is also chairman of the Health Promotion Board.

Former senior minister of state for trade and industry and national development Lee Yi Shyan has been the chairman of Business China, a non-profit organisation founded in 2007, since 2016.

He holds multiple offices in OUE, including chair of its subsidiaries, OUE Commercial Reit Management and OUE Lippo Healthcare.

Ms Lim has been a partner with law firm Allen & Gledhill since 1996, with experience in domestic and cross-border mergers and acquisitions.

Mr Loh, a fellow member of the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants, leads and manages EY's business and operations in Singapore and Brunei, and provides strategic leadership on market and people development.

Ms Yew joined Egon Zehnder in 2000. She advises companies on succession planning and also helps clients with CEO development, top team effectiveness, organisational culture and board effectiveness.