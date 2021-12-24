Six people under investigation over abusive behaviour against safe distancing ambassadors

When a safe distancing ambassador (SDA) did not allow a man to enter a mall in Chinatown, the latter purportedly pulled down the SDA's mask and pushed him.

This act was among several noted by the police, who said on Friday (Dec 24) that six people were being investigated for abusive behaviour against SDAs.

Five men and a woman, aged between 30 and 68, were allegedly involved in five separate incidents in the last two months.

On Oct 13, the police received a call for assistance, following an argument between a female SDA and a 51-year-old man in Canberra Plaza in Sembawang.

Preliminary investigations revealed that when she asked to check his vaccination status, he claimed he did not have his phone or TraceTogether token.

As vaccination-differentiated measures had not kicked in yet, the SDA allowed him to enter but reminded him to have his phone or token for future check-ins.

The police added: "The man, however, reacted angrily and began arguing with the SDA as he was upset that he was given a reminder. He also took out a phone and started taking pictures of the SDA."

The SDA tried to block the man from taking the photos, but the man allegedly pushed her hands away. He is assisting with investigations.

A week later, the police received a call from an SDA who said a 57-year-old man had behaved aggressively towards him in Chinatown Point.

The SDA did not allow the man to enter the mall because he did not show proof that he was fully vaccinated. The man purportedly pulled down the SDA's mask and pushed him. He was later arrested.

On Oct 27, another SDA called the police after a 43-year-old man allegedly hurled vulgarities at him in Buangkok Square. He had been refused entry after he tried to get in using his identity card.

The police said: "The SDA attempted to block the man's forced entry, but the man purportedly proceeded to elbow the SDA's abdomen before walking into the mall."

He was also arrested.

Three days later, the police received a call after a 30-year-old man allegedly used vulgarities against a female SDA in Canberra Plaza, after she asked him to pull up his mask from below his chin .

A 40-year-old woman, who was with the man, also hurled vulgarities at the SDA. Both are assisting with investigations.

On Nov 3, the police received a call from a 68-year-old man who said he was refused entry into SingPost Centre in Paya Lebar by its staff.

The man, who was not fully vaccinated, tried to enter for an appointment but was told he could not. But he did so, and an SDA followed him and called for assistance from the mall's security officers.

The man allegedly hurled vulgarities at the SDA.

He was escorted out of the mall and is assisting police with investigations.

The police said they take a serious view of abusive acts or behaviour against safe distancing enforcers.

Those who use threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards a public servant can be jailed up to a year, fined up to $5,000 or both.

Individuals found guilty of voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty can be jailed up to seven years, fined, caned, or given a combination of the punishments.

Those convicted of using criminal force to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty can be jailed up to four years, fined or both.