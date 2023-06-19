Six workers taken to hospital after ruptured pipe scalds them with hot water

The workers were working on a furnace unit at ExxonMobil Asia Pacific last Thursday when the incident happened.

Six workers were taken to the hospital after a steam pipe ruptured while they were doing maintenance work on Jurong Island, scalding them with hot water.

The workers, aged 25 to 51 and from India, Bangladesh and the Philippines, were working on a furnace unit at ExxonMobil Asia Pacific last Thursday when the incident happened, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

Three of the workers have since been discharged, an MOM spokesman said on Monday in response to queries from The Straits Times.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which received a call for help at 100 Jurong Island Highway at about 3.55pm last Thursday, said four people were taken to Singapore General Hospital for burn injuries.

Another worker was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital for minor burn injuries, SCDF added.

The sixth worker was sent to the hospital by ExxonMobil.

MOM said it has instructed ExxonMobil Asia Pacific to stop all maintenance works relating to similar furnace equipment, and that investigations are ongoing.

“As a general safety measure, occupiers must ensure that pipelines are able to withstand intended pressures and are regularly maintained to prevent pipeline failures,” said the spokesman.

In a statement to ST on Friday, an ExxonMobil spokesman said the health and safety of workers are paramount and that the firm would ensure the affected workers are receiving the care they need.

“We are cooperating with the authorities to investigate the incident and will make any necessary changes to ensure a safe workplace for our people,” he added.

Five of the workers are employed by engineering services firm PEC, while one of them is employed by engineering services company Masterscan Engineering.

A PEC spokesman told ST that the company is unable to provide further details due to ongoing investigations but it is cooperating with the relevant authorities and will render assistance to the injured workers and their families.