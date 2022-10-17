Slimming centre customer pees in plastic bag, argues with staff over who should throw it away

Wouldn't you be pissed too?

Staff at a slimming centre in Yishun got into a tiff with a customer after she urinated in a plastic bag and left it in a bin at the slimming centre.

Sharing a photo of the bag of pee, Stomper Y, who works at the slimming centre, said the incident happened on Wednesday (Oct 12).

She told Stomp: "The woman was here for her very first consultation and trial session.

"Prior to the appointment, she was very rude to my receptionist and kept scolding her for no reason. So my receptionist decided not to contact her. However, she kept calling back and wanted to come on the same day even though we were fully booked. "

The Stomper said the woman, who was in her 50s, needed to pee halfway through the consultation.

"So I went out of my way to accompany her to a nearby toilet as she said she didn't know the way," recounted the Stomper.

"She came back, saying the toilet was dirty. So I brought her to another toilet. She said she wanted to go home because she didn't like public toilets.

"Along the way back, she insisted that I hand her a plastic bag to urinate in. She was persistent about it so I eventually gave in, even though we do not offer this kind of service. She promised to throw the bag away afterwards.

"After she went to urinate in one of our consultation rooms, she threw the plastic bag into our mini dustbin. She said after the trial session, she would throw the bag away."

The Stomper said that everything went smoothly until the end of the trial session.

"When we asked her nicely to throw away the plastic bag, she insisted that we help her to put the bag into a clean one, claiming that our dustbin had our own stuff as well and that it was dirty.

"In actual fact, our dustbin had only crushed-up A4 paper and used alcohol pads.

"My colleagues and I argued with her about who should throw away the rubbish. My colleague resorted to calling the woman's daughters to pick her up and throw away the bag of urine.

"She was against this and told her daughters not to come, saying it was our job (to dispose of the bag). She then left the store angrily, saying she wouldn't come back because of our 'poor' customer service."

The Stomper added that she wanted people to know that "retail consultants aren't cleaners and maids".