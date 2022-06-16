SMRT to stop Night Rider services, plus Sentosa and zoo services from June 30

The bus services have already been suspended since 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

SMRT will discontinue its Night Rider services and two other bus services from June 30, the public transport operator said on Thursday (June 16).

These services, which primarily cater to recreational demand, have already been suspended since 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Service 188R, which serves commuters travelling from Choa Chu Kang and Bukit Batok to Resorts World Sentosa, will be discontinued.

Instead, commuters can take the MRT or Service 188 to HarbourFront MRT station, from where they can board the Sentosa Express monorail or RWS8 shuttle bus service.

They can also take the MRT to Tiong Bahru and take Service 123 to Sentosa.

The other service to be discontinued is No. 926, which plies between Woodlands Interchange and the Singapore Zoo.

To get to the zoo, commuters can take bus No. 138 from Ang Mo Kio or Springleaf MRT stations, bus No. 927 from Choa Chu Kang MRT station or the Mandai Khatib shuttle from Khatib MRT station.

The Night Rider services (NR1, NR2, NR3, NR5, NR6 & NR8) are overnight bus routes that run after midnight on Fridays, Saturdays and the eve of public holidays.

They connect the city and major housing estates during the after-hours, when normal bus services and the MRT do not operate.