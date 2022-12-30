 Some 950,000 households to get rebates to offset utility and conservancy bills from January 2023, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Some 950,000 households to get rebates to offset utility and conservancy bills from January 2023

Some 950,000 households to get rebates to offset utility and conservancy bills from January 2023
The scheme, known as goods and services tax voucher U-Save, directly offsets household utility bills.ST FILE PHOTO
Ng Wei Kai
Dec 30, 2022 02:29 pm

About 950,000 Singaporean households living in Housing Board flats will each receive up to $190 in goods and services tax voucher (GSTV)-U-Save rebates from January to offset their GST and other living expenses as part of the Government’s moves to mitigate the rising cost of living.

The rebates are disbursed quarterly - in April, July, October and January - each financial year, with eligible households receiving double their regular U-Save rebates this financial year, which ends in March 2023.

Households living in one- and two-bedroom HDB flats will receive the largest rebate of $190, while those living in three-room flats will receive $170, said the Ministry of Finance on Friday.

Eligible Singaporeans living in four-room flats will get $150, while those in five-room flats will receive $130. People living in executive or multi-generational flats will get $110.

This amounts to about eight to 10 months’ worth of utility bills for an average household in a one- or two-room flat, or four to six months’ worth of utility bills for an average household in three- or four-room flats.

The U-Save rebates will be credited directly into utility accounts managed by SP Services.

The SCDF said it was alerted to a fire at an 11th-floor unit at Block 89 Redhill Close at about 8.20pm on Wednesday.
Singapore

Two people taken to hospital after fire at Redhill Close flat

Related Stories

Tampines Avenue 11 mixed-use mega site and second EC site in Tengah launched for sale

HDB investigating ‘vacant’ BTO flats listed for sale on property portals, with 53 such cases since 2017

Empty BTO flats up for sale on property portals, despite 5-year MOP rule for owners

Also, households living in one- to five-room flats will get 0.5 months in GSTV rebates for service and conservancy (S&CC) fees, which would be credited to S&CC accounts managed by respective town councils in January.

The U-Save and S&CC rebates are part of the government’s permanent GSTV scheme and the Assurance Package, first announced in 2020.

The top-ups are part of the Government’s Assurance Package first announced in 2020. The package was given a $1.4 billion boost in November to help Singaporeans cope with the upcoming GST hike in January from 7 per cent to 8 per cent and is now worth $8 billion in total.

More On This Topic
askST: How much GST should I be paying when the new rate kicks in?
Is the $1.5 billion inflation support package enough?

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

hdbGST