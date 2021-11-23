Some DBS customers facing 'intermittent slowness' when accessing banking services

The disruption began around 11am, according to social media posts.

SINGAPORE - Some DBS/POSB customers were unable to access the bank's Internet and mobile banking services on Tuesday (Nov 23).

The disruption began around 11am, according to social media posts.

DBS Bank acknowledged the disruption in a Facebook statement at around 3pm.

It said: "Some of our customers are facing intermittent slowness when accessing our banking services, and we are currently working to resolve this.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused during this time, and please try again later."

Some netizens took to DBS' Facebook page to complain about the disruption.

Facebook user Hueimin Lim said: "It has been down all morning and it's now about 3pm. The bank's service recovery standard is really bad."

Another user Christopher Goh said: "There is no intermittent slowness. The whole banking service is down. Now it keeps giving (an) expired session message when I clearly have responded quickly to the authentication. This is ridiculous. It's been down for hours."