Some ERP rates to go up in stages from May 30, others to come down

Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates at gantries in eight locations where traffic speeds have fallen below the optimal range will be raised in stages for 19 time periods from Monday (May 30).

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced this on Friday (May 20). "Based on LTA's monitoring of traffic conditions in April and May 2022, traffic has built up at various stretches of expressways with the phased easing of workplace restrictions from 29 March," it said in a statement.

For six time periods at three locations, the Electronic Road Pricing rate increases will kick in from June 27, after the June school holidays end.

At seven locations where LTA expects traffic speeds to drop during the June holiday period, ERP rates will be raised by $1 from May 30.

However, for 14 time periods at five locations, the ERP rate will be reduced from May 30 to June 27.

LTA said it will "continue to monitor traffic speeds and congestion levels closely and assess if ERP rates need to be further adjusted".