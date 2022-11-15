 Some Singaporeans could not access SingPass for about an hour, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Some Singaporeans could not access SingPass for about an hour

The problem started to surface at around 11.30am and stretched across lunch hour. PHOTO: GOVTECH
Osmond Chia
Nov 15, 2022 01:44 pm

For about one hour on Tuesday, some Singaporeans could not access government online services as the national authentication app SingPass did not work.

The problem started to surface at around 11.30am and stretched across lunch hour. Those trying to access government apps through the SingPass login were met with a notice that wrote: “Sorry, we couldn’t generate a QR code. Log in using your SingPass ID instead.”

Marketing manager John Lim, 40, said he wanted to check on his Central Provident Fund balances as he was applying for a loan at the bank, but he was not able to log in. He said: “There was no communication about the outage and no one knew. It was a wasted trip to the bank.”

Some netizens, who could not access Land Transport Authority (LTA) and other services, complained about the SingPass outage online.

Twitter user @HSasta tweeted at 11.30am: “Is SingPass web down? #singpassdown I can’t get to my LTA message!”

Another user @AyamInevitable tweeted: “Can’t seem to access SingPass 2FA (2-factor authentication).”

A notice put up on CPF’s website said that its digital services will not be available from 11.30am to 2pm due to SingPass maintenance. Checks online found that the notice did not appear on any other government websites, including SIngPass’.

The Straits Times has contacted GovTech, which runs SingPass, for comment.

