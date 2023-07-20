Some Taylor Swift hotel packages cancelled as fans exceed ticket quota

Packages sold by travel company Klook, the official experience partner for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, cost between $542 for four-star and $4,977 for five-star hotels.

Taylor Swift fans who bought Klook packages to the pop star’s concert in Singapore in March 2024, on top of the maximum number of four tickets allowed for each buyer, have had their extra tickets cancelled.

Packages sold by travel company Klook, the official experience partner for The Eras Tour, each comprised two concert tickets and a night’s stay at a hotel.

The packages cost between $542 for four-star and $4,977 for five-star hotels.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a Klook spokesman said a “small number” of customers had their Klook Experience packages voided, after they were discovered to have more than four tickets in their Ticketmaster account.

This breaches the organisers’ rules which state that each Ticketmaster account can purchase only up to a maximum of four concert tickets during the sale process, regardless of sale channels, said the spokesman.

“We understand the frustration this has caused these affected customers,” said the spokesman.

“After extensive discussions with the organiser, we have taken the decision to issue full refunds to those affected. This refund may take three to 14 business days to be reflected in their accounts that were used to make payment.”

Earlier, Klook had informed affected customers that they will receive refunds only for the hotel booking portion of the package.

The spokesman added that the voided tickets will not be available for public sale again, and any redistribution will be at the organisers’ discretion.

One concert-goer, who wanted to be known only as Der, had her package voided after spending $2,750 on it for her siblings.

She received an e-mail from Klook stating that her package was voided as her Ticketmaster account already contained four tickets, the maximum number each account can hold.

One concert-goer was informed via email that her package was voided, and she would only receive a partial refund out of goodwill. However, she was later informed by Klook that she would receive a full refund. PHOTO: COURTESY OF DER

“We were not informed regarding this policy since Klook and Ticketmaster are two different platforms,” said the 30 year-old respiratory therapist, who added that the e-mail also stated that she would receive a refund only for the hotel portion of the package out of goodwill.

“One of my siblings will be coming from Australia, some from Philippines, and I’m coming from the United Arab Emirates. Our hotels and flights are already booked as well.”

On Thursday afternoon, she told ST Klook informed her that she would receive a full refund for the voided package.