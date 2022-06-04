‘Sorry sir, I’ll be late. There’s a python at my door.’

A man was late for work on Thursday (June 2) because a python kept him in his flat.

Police told the 34-year-old not to leave the ground-floor unit in Block 126 Bedok Reservoir Road till the creature could be safely removed.

The 2.5m long reticulated python was spotted at his doorstep at 6.30am.

A 70-year-old resident of the estate told Shin Min Daily News that he saw the snake outside the unit when he was on his way to have breakfast.

Estate cleaners reported the sighting to the town council, which alerted the police.

The area was cordoned off and the police contacted the occupant of the flat, who was about to leave for work.

"They said there is a snake at my door and told me not to go out," the man was quoted as saying.

He was advised to keep his door and windows closed to keep the python out.

The man had to inform his employer he would be late as he waited for a rescue team from the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) to arrive.

They were reportedly caught in peak-hour traffic but got there around 9am and caught the python.

Members of the public can reach the Acres 24-hour hotline at 97837782 to report animals in distress.

Here's a video of the python being caught.