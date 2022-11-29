Spilled paint at pedestrian crossing in Eunos causes two to slip and stain their clothes

Spilled paint on a pedestrian crossing In Eunos caused a man and a woman to slip and fall.

A pedestrian and a cyclist were crossing the road when they slipped, fell and got stained with white paint.

No, that isn’t the start of a joke, but a true story from last Sunday (Nov 27) after a pedestrian crossing in Eunos – at the junction of Changi Road and Joo Chiat Road – was splattered with white paint.

Onlookers told Shin Min Daily News that the pedestrian and cyclist hadn’t realised the paint was wet and duly slipped on the road, staining their clothes.

An eyewitness, surnamed Pan, told Shin Min: "I think there was a lorry carrying white paint that drove past, the vehicle must have been rocked, causing the paint to spill on the road.”

When reporters from Shin Min arrived on site at about 3pm, they noticed other vehicles driving over the spilled paint, which made the mess worse.

A paint bucket was also spotted nearby.

Some workers had already barricaded the area, but pedestrians were still able to cross the road.

Pan, a resident of the area, said the unfortunate pedestrian was a middle-aged woman. "Her hair and clothes were stained white. She looked rather lost as she stood up, but left shortly after."

An employee of a nearby provision shop, Liu, said: "There was also a man who fell while riding his bicycle. He was stained all over, but he wasn't injured."