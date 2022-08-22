 S'pore BMW parked errantly outside Johor restaurant, gets chided by Malaysians online, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

S'pore BMW parked errantly outside Johor restaurant, gets chided by Malaysians online

S'pore BMW parked errantly outside Johor restaurant, gets chided by Malaysians online

It's later revealed that the restaurant has closed down, and the space is often used for parking

Aug 22, 2022 07:38 pm

A Singapore-registered BMW convertible was photographed parked errantly up a kerb outside of a restaurant in Johor Bahru, drawing ire from Malaysian netizens. 

The photo shows the car parked right in front of the entrance of MarryBrown Peranakan Heritage Restaurant in Jalan Tan Hiok Nee. While the car’s bonnet is on the kerb, it does not appear to obstruct traffic. 

Nevertheless, the photo was published by China Press, who also highlighted some of the comments made by Malaysians online, many of whom criticised the driver and urged authorities to take action. 

Others said taking action against Singapore-registered vehicles might not amount to anything, as fines dished out in Malaysia are “easily affordable for Singaporean drivers” and will not serve as deterrence.

It was also revealed by China Press that the restaurant is permanently closed, and the space in front of the building is often used as a parking spot – by Malaysian cars as well.

PHOTOS: LOWYAT FORUM, GOOGLE MAPS

Would there have been any of the hoo-ha if the car wasn't a BMW, or a red convertible? 

Some coffee shops are asking for a full ringgit as a "pit stop charge" if no drinks are ordered.
World

Pay up if you don't want a drink with your meal

Related Stories

Singaporean man and girlfriend charged in Malaysia with drug trafficking

Malaysian singer Eison Cai dies after falling from a building in New Taipei

Girl dies holding mobile phone during thunderstorm

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

malaysianetizensParkingJohor Bahru