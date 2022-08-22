S'pore BMW parked errantly outside Johor restaurant, gets chided by Malaysians online

A Singapore-registered BMW convertible was photographed parked errantly up a kerb outside of a restaurant in Johor Bahru, drawing ire from Malaysian netizens.

The photo shows the car parked right in front of the entrance of MarryBrown Peranakan Heritage Restaurant in Jalan Tan Hiok Nee. While the car’s bonnet is on the kerb, it does not appear to obstruct traffic.

Nevertheless, the photo was published by China Press, who also highlighted some of the comments made by Malaysians online, many of whom criticised the driver and urged authorities to take action.

Others said taking action against Singapore-registered vehicles might not amount to anything, as fines dished out in Malaysia are “easily affordable for Singaporean drivers” and will not serve as deterrence.

It was also revealed by China Press that the restaurant is permanently closed, and the space in front of the building is often used as a parking spot – by Malaysian cars as well.

PHOTOS: LOWYAT FORUM, GOOGLE MAPS

Would there have been any of the hoo-ha if the car wasn't a BMW, or a red convertible?