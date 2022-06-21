S'pore confirms imported case of monkeypox; 13 close contacts identified

The imported case of monkeypox, a 42-year-old British man who works as a flight attendant, is currently warded at NCID.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed an imported case of monkeypox.

The 42-year-old British man works as a flight attendant and was in Singapore between June 15 and 17, and again on June 19 as he flew in and out of the country, said MOH on Tuesday night (June 21).

He tested positive for monkeypox on June 20 and is currently warded at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

His condition is stable, said MOH, adding that contact tracing is ongoing.

Thirteen close contacts have been identified as at Tuesday.

All close contacts will be placed on quarantine for 21 days since their last contact with the case.

Two low-risk contacts have also been placed on phone surveillance, said MOH.

Those under phone surveillance will receive daily phone calls during a 21-day period to monitor for any onset of symptoms.

If they are suspected of being infected, they will immediately be taken to the NCID for further evaluation and isolation to prevent further transmission.

Previously, a traveller from Barcelona who transited at Changi Airport on June 2 tested positive for monkeypox after arriving in Sydney the next day. Singapore also reported one imported monkeypox infection in 2019, when a Nigerian man tested positive.

Giving more details about the imported case, MOH said the man started to have a headache on June 14 and had a fever two days later.

These symptoms were subsequently resolved, but he then developed rashes on his skin on June 19, said MOH.

He sought medical attention via tele-consultation that night and was conveyed to the NCID the next day for further assessment.

MOH said contact tracing is ongoing for the affected flights and for the duration of his stay in Singapore.

"During this period, he had largely remained in his hotel room, except to visit a massage establishment and eat at three food establishments on June 16.

"In general, the risk of transmission to visitors at these locations is low, as data has shown that monkeypox transmits through close physical or prolonged contact. All four locations visited by the case are undergoing cleaning and disinfection," said the ministry.