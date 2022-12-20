 S'pore driver takes car out for practice spin, takes wrong turn and ends up at Tuas checkpoint, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
S'pore driver takes car out for practice spin, takes wrong turn and ends up at Tuas checkpoint

SCREENGRABS FROM 7ENNIFER_HENGG / TIKTOK
Dec 20, 2022 05:16 pm

Two women took a wrong turn during a driving practice session and ended up on the road towards Tuas Checkpoint recently.

Thankfully – as they did not have their passports with them – there was a U-turn up ahead allowing them to head back home via the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE).

They just had to endure the traffic jam before making the turn. 

The experience was documented by the passenger, Jennifer Heng, in a TikTok video posted on Dec 17.

"Should have brought my passport," she quipped in the caption.

@7ennifer_hengg should have brought my passport #tiktoksg #fyp #drive #roadtrip #funny ♬ Funny Song - Cavendish Music

Drivers heading west on AYE with no intention of entering Johor should take note of the “final turning point” just before the checkpoint:

A Singaporean taxi driver took on TikTok to rant about drivers who don't seem to know how much it costs to enter Malaysia.
Singapore

'It costs $8, not $5': Cabby rants about drivers entering JB

SCREENGRAB via GOOGLE MAPS

Indeed, the two women were fortunate it wasn’t the Woodlands Causeway they mistakenly turned onto. 

