S'pore duo in alleged road rage incident at Tuas Second Link out on bail after arrest in Johor

The driver and passenger of a Singapore-registered car who allegedly got into an altercation at the Tuas Second Link with another motorist are out on bail after their arrest in Johor.

Iskandar Puteri district police chief Rahmat Ariffin told The Straits Times on Wednesday (July 20) that the man and woman have returned to Singapore.

He declined to say when they were released, but added that they have not been charged.

Assistant Commissioner Rahmat said the investigation papers have been submitted to the deputy public prosecutor.

While the police did not reveal the nature of the investigation, previous reports said the duo were wanted for committing mischief.

As part of the bail conditions, they are required to be contactable at all times and will have to attend court when summoned.

The courts may issue a warrant of arrest if they skip a court appearance or are uncontactable.

They were arrested on July 14 at the Sultan Abu Bakar Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex, which is on the Malaysian side of the Second Link.

The Malaysian authorities said the man is a Singaporean, but declined to say if the woman is a Malaysian or a Singapore permanent resident.

The altercation occurred on July 10.

In video footage posted on social media, a woman can be seen ripping the licence plate off a Singapore-registered black Toyota Alphard. She then throws it at the car's windscreen.

The woman then leans against the car, in what appears to be an attempt to stop it from moving.

Her male companion can be seen making offensive gestures at the driver of the Toyota car.

Malaysian police had said in an earlier statement that the duo were upset because their car was blocked and they believed the Toyota Alphard had scraped against their car.