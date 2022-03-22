S'pore expresses sadness over China Eastern Airlines plane crash in Guangxi

The Singapore Government has expressed sadness over the crash of a China Eastern Airlines flight in China's Guangxi on Monday (March 21).

In a statement issued in the early hours on Tuesday, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) spokesperson said the government was monitoring the situation closely and was in contact with the Chinese authorities.

"As MU 5735 had taken off from Kunming and was headed for Guangzhou, we have also reached out to Singaporeans in Yunnan and Guangzhou who have e-registered with the MFA," the spokesperson said.

"So far, there have been no reports of Singaporeans on board the flight," the spokesperson added.

Noting that search and rescue operations are undergoing, the Government offered support to the Chinese government in its efforts and offered condolences to the families of the passengers and crew on board the flight.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has directed Singaporeans who require consular assistance to contact the Singapore Consulate-General in Guangzhou or the 24-hour MFA Duty Office at:

Singapore Consulate-General in Guangzhou

Tel: +86-1392-229-6253

Email: singcg_gzu@mfa.sg

MFA Duty Office (24-hours)

Tel: +65 6379 8800/8855

Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg