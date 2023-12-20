S'pore family involved in Hong Kong scuffle released without charges

Videos show a man in a light blue T-shirt lying on his side as two men pinned him to the ground.

A Singaporean family of three who were arrested in Hong Kong over a scuffle with a local man has been released without charges, said Hong Kong police.

The Hong Kong police public relations department told The Straits Times that they received a report from a passer-by on Dec 10 at 10.30pm of the incident, at a restaurant on Woosung Street in the Yau Ma Tei residential district.

Videos circulating on social media show a man in a light blue T-shirt lying on his side as two men pin him to the ground while a woman stands behind them.

In other clips, several men are seen pushing the two men away to save the man in light blue.

Another clip shows police officers at the scene with batons and shields as they try to break up the fight.

Preliminary investigations by the Hong Kong police indicated that a 50-year-old Hong Konger, known as Mr Liu, is suspected of arguing with a 54-year-old Singaporean man over noise issues, although earlier reports said the family complained of the local man smoking at a nearby table.

The police said the Hong Konger is suspected of attacking the Singaporean man with a glass bottle, which led the family to be subsequently involved in a scuffle with the man.

Hong Kong media HK01 reported that the father, his 52-year-old wife and 17-year-old son gave chase and stopped the man at the junction of Woosung and Pak Hoi streets, where the fight later started.

The four were arrested for assault that resulted in bodily harm, an offence known as AOABH, added Hong Kong police.

Police said the local man was granted bail following an investigation and must report to them in early January 2024.

The Hong Konger suffered injuries to his hands, while the Singaporean man suffered injuries to his head and hands.

The Singaporean woman and her son also suffered injuries to their hands and were sent to the hospital by ambulance for treatment.