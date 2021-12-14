S'pore preparing for Omicron wave, will expand vaccination-differentiated rules to more places

The highly transmissible Omicron variant could result in a potentially bigger wave of Covid-19 cases than the one caused by the Delta variant.

Singapore is bracing itself for a Omicron wave by boosting hospital and testing capacities, so that the nation can ride the next Covid-19 surge even as re-opening plans continue.

While the country has not detected any community transmission of the Omicron variant yet, it is "only a matter of time" before this happens, noted Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong at a press conference on Tuesday (Dec 14).

"This may then lead to another surge in cases because of the highly infectious nature of the Omicron virus. We must therefore prepare ourselves for such a scenario."

Given the increased transmissibility of the new variant, vaccination-differentiated measures will be expanded to more places from Feb 1.

At the same time, more people will be able to return to their workplaces, given that 97 per cent of Singapore's workforce is now fully vaccinated.

From Jan 1, up to 50 per cent of those able to work from home will be allowed back in the office.

However, the Government is considering removing a concession that allows unvaccinated people to return to the workplace if they test negative for Covid-19, said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong.

Mr Wong cautioned that the highly transmissible Omicron variant could result in a potentially bigger wave of Covid-19 cases than the one caused by the Delta variant.

Singapore will thus keep its existing measures in place for now, he said, adding that the country's overall public health posture is geared towards preparing for Omicron.

To gear up for the next surge, Singapore is making plans to increase its intensive care unit capacity to 500 beds, said director of medical services Kenneth Mak. It is studying whether infrastructure upgrading needs to be done in public hospitals to support this, he added.

The multi-ministry task force handling Covid-19 set out how it will also press on with its booster vaccination programme, ramp up healthcare capacity and promote regular testing.

There have been 16 Omicron cases detected in Singapore to date, comprising 14 imported cases and two local cases who are airport passenger service staff. The variant has been found in more than 60 countries worldwide.

The expansion of vaccination-differentiated measures means that people will have to be vaccinated to enter a wide variety of settings.

This includes all indoor sports facilities - even those that are privately-owned - institutes of higher learning and leisure guests in hotels, hostels and serviced apartments.

All events - even those with fewer than 50 attendees - will also be subject to these requirements. These include funeral memorial services and work-related events.

But students who are completing full-time Nitec, Higher Nitec, diploma or degree programmes will be exempted from vaccination-differentiated measures when entering their respective educational institutions.

Funerals, wakes and funeral processions will also continue to be capped at 30 people at any one time, and will not be subject to these measures.