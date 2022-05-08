Singapore records 2,423 new Covid-19 cases

This is the first time the rate is more than 1 since April 23.

There were 2,423 new Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore on Sunday (May 8), with a weekly infection growth rate of 1.01.

The rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over those of the week before. A rate of more than 1 shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

There were 3,162 cases reported on Saturday.

On the previous Sunday, the number of cases stood at 1,732.

There were 240 hospitalised Covid-19 cases on Sunday, with six patients in intensive care and 15 requiring oxygen support.

Two deaths were reported, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

There were 2,269 new locally transmitted cases.

Of the new local cases, 276 were detected through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, while 1,993 were detected through antigen rapid tests, which means they either had no symptoms or their symptoms were mild.

There were 154 new imported cases, with 22 detected through PCR tests and 132 through ART.

With Sunday's update, Singapore has recorded a total of 1,217,922 Covid-19 cases and 1,352 deaths.