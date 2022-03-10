S'pore reports 16,165 new Covid-19 cases with 1,450 patients in hospital

As at March 10, Singapore has recorded a total of 901,758 Covid-19 cases, with 1,116 deaths.

Daily new Covid-19 infections and hospitalisations in Singapore fell on Thursday (March 10), with 16,165 new cases and 1,450 people hospitalised.

There were 17,051 infections and 1,513 people hospitalised on Wednesday .

The number of new daily cases is lower than last Thursday's, when the Ministry of Health (MOH) recorded 18,162 new Covid-19 cases.

The Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate remained below one at 0.93, said MOH in its nightly update on Thursday.

This is the ninth day in a row that the weekly infection rate has dipped below one since March 2.

The rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before. A rate of more than one indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Wednesday that the current Omicron wave in Singapore has peaked and is subsiding.

Six deaths were reported on Thursday, down from 11 on Wednesday.

There were 36 patients in the intensive care unit, and 188 required oxygen supplementation.

Of the local cases, 13,958 were detected through antigen rapid tests (ARTs), which means they were assessed by a doctor to have mild symptoms and of low risk.

Another 2,032 cases were detected through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

There were 175 new imported cases, of which 45 were detected through PCR tests and 130 through ARTs.

As at Thursday, Singapore has recorded a total of 901,758 Covid-19 cases, with 1,116 deaths.

About 95 per cent of the eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen, and 69 per cent of the total population have received their booster shot.