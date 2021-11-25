S'pore reports 2,079 cases and 6 more deaths

There were 2,079 new Covid-19 infections reported in Singapore yesterday.

The Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate stood at 0.75, slightly down from 0.83 on Tuesday, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily update.

The infection growth rate is now at its lowest in two months. On Sept 24, the number was 1.63.

The number is the ratio of community cases in the past week over the week before. A weekly infection growth rate that is consistently below one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

The intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate was at 56.1 per cent yesterday, up from 55.2 per cent on Tuesday.

Six more people, aged between 60 and 83, died of complications linked to Covid-19, MOH said.

All of them except for an unvaccinated individual had various underlying medical conditions, it added, without giving further details.

The latest deaths take the total number of fatalities in Singapore to 678.

The new infections comprised 2,030 cases in the community, 40 from migrant worker dormitories and nine imported cases.

Of the community cases, 312 are seniors aged 60 and above.

There are also 59 people who are critically ill and intubated in the ICUs, which means they need ventilators to help them breathe.

The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 257,510.

Among the clusters under close monitoring is Jenaris Home at Pelangi Village, where seven new cases were detected, bringing the case count there to 94.

Pacific Healthcare Nursing Home in Lengkok Bahru had seven new cases, bringing the total number of cases at the home to 32. - THE STRAITS TIMES

