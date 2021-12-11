S'pore reports 559 new Covid-19 infections and 6 deaths; ICU utilisation rate falls to 48.6%

The weekly infection growth rate was 0.62, up from 0.56 on Friday.

There were 559 new Covid-19 infections and six deaths recorded in Singapore on Saturday (Dec 11).

The number is up from the 454 cases and four deaths recorded on Friday. It is the ninth day in a row that the number of new coronavirus cases have fallen below 1,000, according to statistics published by the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website.

Overall, there were 532 cases in the community, six in migrant worker dormitories and 21 imported cases reported on Saturday.

The intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate was at 48.6 per cent, down from 50.7 per cent on Friday.

There were 599 cases in hospital, with 32 in critical condition, two under close monitoring and 118 requiring oxygen support.

This figure refers to the ratio of community cases in the past week over the week before. A weekly infection growth rate that is consistently below one shows that the number of weekly new Covid-19 cases is falling.

It is the 29th consecutive day that the growth rate has been below one.

Six deaths were reported on Saturday, taking Singapore's death toll to 789. MOH did not provide more details on the fatalities.

The total number of cases here now stands at 272,992.

See the full update from MOH here.