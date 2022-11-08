S'pore rescued 300 suspected migrants from sinking ship

A file photo of boats near Vietnam. Those rescued from a sinking ship by the Singapore authorities are said to be on their way to Vietnam.

About 300 people were rescued from a sinking ship by the Singapore authorities after the vessel sent a distress call on Monday.

According to the Associated Press, a spokesman for the Sri Lankan navy said it was contacted on Monday by a Sri Lankan citizen on board, who said the passengers were in distress.

The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Colombo then sought help from Singapore, Vietnam and the Philippines.

Following the rescue, the Singapore authorities notified their Sri Lankan counterparts that the people on board the boat, who are believed to be migrants, had been saved and that they were on their way to Vietnam.

The report did not say where the incident took place.

The Sri Lankan navy spokesman said one of those rescued from the sinking vessel was a Sri Lankan national, and added that the identities of the others will be ascertained after they land in Vietnam.

The Straits Times has contacted various authorities, including the Ministry of Defence and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, to see if they were involved in the rescue and to find out more details about the incident.