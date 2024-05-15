S'pore rider injured in crash on M'sia highway

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R after the crash.

A Singaporean rider crashed his Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R on Malaysia's North-South Expressway on May 11.

News portal Liputan 7 reported that the motorcycle crashed into the rear-left of a white Honda City travelling on the same northbound road at about 11.30am.

Batu Pahat Police Assistant Commissioner Ismail Abdullah said: "As a result of the accident, the motorcyclist sustained serious injuries in his right hand and legs. He was taken to Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital in Batu Pahat for treatment.

"The driver of the car is unhurt."

According to New Straits Times, the Singaporean was part of a superbike convoy headed for Malacca.

A video footage from a helmet camera was making its rounds on social media.

In the 70-second video clip, the motorbike could be seen travelling at a relatively high speed before it came into contact with the rear of the car.

The impact caused the car to veer and hit the median divider. The motorbike and its rider landed on the left-most lane.

Just in March, two motorcyclists who were part of a convoy of eight Singaporean travelling to Muar died after their bikes were hit by a trailer. Four other riders were seriously injured.