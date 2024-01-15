S'pore woman in Korea punched in the face by stranger

Ms Ng was crossing this road when the stranger punched her in the face.

A 24-year-old Singaporean was crossing a road in South Korea when a stranger rained punches on her face for no apparent reason.

Ms Ng, who had just completed a postgraduate programme, was walking near her flat in Hwigyeong-dong in Seoul after 4pm on Jan 12.

She noticed a man standing on the other side of the road but thought nothing of it as there was nothing out of the ordinary about the man, who appeared to be in his early-20s and standing at about 1.75m.

As she neared him after crossing the road, he suddenly punched her face repeatedly.

"It happened and ended so fast it almost didn't feel real," she told Mothership.

A passerby held the stranger back while Ms Ng fled the scene. Shaken, she called the police only about 15 minutes later.

Ms Ng shared on Reddit that the incident left her paranoid, making her flinch when a man of the assailant's age group made eye contact with her.

She also started using the Safe Back Home Scouts service, in which two volunteers would walk a city resident home between 10pm and 1am.