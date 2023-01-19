S'pore woman spots CCTV camera after undressing in JB massage room, staff lie that it's not working

Do you check a room for cameras before taking off your clothes? Perhaps you should.

A Singaporean woman was traumatised after spotting a CCTV camera in the private room of a massage parlour she visited at the KSL City Mall in Johor Bahru.

The Stomper has since reported the incident to the Malaysia and Singapore police, and wants to warn Singaporeans when visiting such places.

On June 16 last year, she was at the mall with her husband and father-in-law when they decided to go for a massage at a newly opened wellness spa.

"After the foot massage, we were directed to our respective private rooms to undress and get ready for the body massage,” said the stomper.

“I took off my clothes, and when I wanted to hang them, I noticed a red light flashing in the corner of the room. I turned and saw a CCTV camera – hung next to a curtain to make it less visible.

"I screamed for my husband while reaching for whatever cloth available to cover myself. My husband called management, (who) insisted that they did not know (about the) camera. We were then told that it was not working.

"How did they know the CCTV was not working if they were not aware there was a CCTV in the first place?

The stomper added that they had seen a CCTV monitor at the payment counter earlier. But when her husband asked to see the recording, the spa refused.

“My husband rushed to the counter to see if there was any ongoing recording (and) there was indeed CCTV footage in the room.”

The arrow indicates the room the Stomper was in.

The spa pleaded with the couple not to call the police, assuring that they would delete the footage, but the stomper later filed a report at Larkin Police Station.

"The manager of the massage parlour was already at the station when we got there. I spoke to an investigation officer and was told that the manager handed over the hard disk with the footage already deleted.

"I do not know if there was any further investigation on the case. I’m not sure how many customers had been secretly recorded before me.

“I hope Singaporeans will be more careful when going for a massage in JB."