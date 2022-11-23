 S’porean man, Vietnamese woman found in stable condition after they got lost in Vietnam forest, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
S’porean man, Vietnamese woman found in stable condition after they got lost in Vietnam forest
The duo went missing in the forest on Nov 21.PHOTO: CÔNG AN THỊ TRẤN LẠC DƯƠNG/FACEBOOK
Clara Chong
Nov 23, 2022 06:12 pm

A Singaporean man and a Vietnamese woman who got lost in Vietnam’s Bidoup Nui-Ba National Park have been rescued, with both found in a stable condition.

The Lac Duong town police, in a Facebook posting on Tuesday, said they received news that the duo went missing in the forest on Monday. 

The man is reported to be 22 while the woman is 21. They travelled by taxi from Da Lat, the capital of Lam Dong province, to the Lang Biang tourism area, which is adjacent to the national park.

They followed a trail deep into the forest and got lost.

The search team took the duo back to the Lang Biang tourism area.

The Lac Duong town police advise people, especially tourists and visitors, not to venture into the forest without tour guides.

Careful preparation needs to be done and those heading into the forest must have the necessary supplies to cope with any adverse scenarios that may pop up, the police said.

