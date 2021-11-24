S'poreans urged to donate unused SingapoRediscovers Vouchers

Madam Kamishah Hussein, a Muis beneficiary, grooming a horse at the Singapore Turf Club. Muis is one of four groups that Corporate Alliance for Good is supporting through the SingapoRediscovers Vouchers Donate for a Good Cause initiative.

She loved horses but had never seen the animal in the flesh.

Yesterday, Madam Kamishah Hussein got her wish and much more when she groomed, fed and even rode a horse at the Singapore Turf Club Riding Centre.

Madam Kamishah, 56, who works as a part-time maid, said: "This is the best experience I've ever had, because I had never seen a horse in the flesh, and, today, I got a chance to ride one."

The Singaporean is part of the North Mosque Cluster under the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis), one of four groups that local non-profit company Corporate Alliance for Good is supporting through the SingapoRediscovers Vouchers (SRVs) Donate for a Good Cause initiative.

The other three are the Boys' Brigade, Club Rainbow and the Equestrian Federation of Singapore.

Corporate Alliance for Good is a group of businesses that have come together to help the underserved by leveraging innovative and smart tech solutions.

Launched yesterday, its Donate for a Good Cause initiative urges Singaporeans to donate their SRVs so that beneficiaries can have fun experiences such as with horses at the National Equestrian Centre or the Singapore Turf Club Riding Centre. They can also go on a tour at Gardens by the Bay or enjoy a boat trip down the Singapore River.

A big element of the experience will also be the use of technology through augmented reality (AR).

The company is trying to rally local and overseas Singaporeans to donate their unused SRVs ahead of the Dec 31 redemption deadline. Among the beneficiaries are disadvantaged children and youth, people with special needs, and low-income families.

They include tour guides who have lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic, and food vendors, including Dignity Kitchen and Free Food for All.

Speaking at yesterday's launch at the Singapore Turf Club Riding Centre, Corporate Alliance for Good's chairman Png Bee Hin said: "The initiative is not just about getting the beneficiaries out of their home and going on a group tour.

"The solution we bring is that we want to leverage innovative and smart technology to give all the beneficiaries a greater experience.

"The tour guides will conduct interactive tours at the Singapore River and Gardens by the Bay that are designed to enhance the beneficiaries' experience through fun AR activities."

● Singaporeans who wish to donate their SRVs can go to donateforagoodcause.com