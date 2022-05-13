 S'pore's Covid-19 infection growth rate inches down to 1.49, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
S'pore's Covid-19 infection growth rate inches down to 1.49

The number of new Covid-19 cases recorded in Singapore increased to 4,291 on May 13, 2022.ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
Tay Hong Yi
May 13, 2022 09:41 pm

The Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate stood at 1.48 on Friday (May 13), marginally lower than the 1.49 reported on Thursday. It fell for the second consecutive day after reaching 1.76 on Wednesday (May 11).

The rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over those of the week before. A rate of more than 1 shows the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

These numbers were reported by the Ministry of Health (MOH) in an update on its website on Friday.

The number of new Covid-19 cases recorded in Singapore increased to 4,291 on Friday, up from 3,645 the day before.

However, it is still lower than the 4,733 cases reported last Friday (May 6).

MOH said there were 266 hospitalised cases on Friday, with six patients in intensive care and 28 requiring oxygen support.

There was also one death.

Of the new local cases, 388 were detected through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

Another 3,791 were detected through antigen rapid tests (ART), which means they either had no symptoms or their symptoms were mild.

There were 112 new imported cases, with 14 detected through PCR tests and 98 through ART.

Singapore has recorded a total of 1,236,850 Covid-19 cases, with 1,362 deaths.

