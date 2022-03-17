S'pore's weekly infection growth rate for Covid-19 drops to 0.73

Singapore reported 10,713 new infections in its daily update on March 17, 2022.

The weekly infection growth rate for Covid-19 cases dipped to 0.73 on Thursday (Mar 17), down from 0.76 on Wednesday.

This rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before. A rate of more than one means the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is going up.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) also reported 10,713 new infections in its daily update on Thursday, a drop from Wednesday's total of 11,278 cases.

There were also 1,230 people in hospital as at noon on Thursday, down from 1,238 the day before.

Twelve deaths were announced, up from 11 on Wednesday

There were 29 patients in the intensive care unit, and 146 who needed oxygen supplementation.

Of the local cases, 9,425 were detected through antigen rapid tests (ARTs) and were assessed by a doctor to have mild symptoms and to be of low risk.

Another 1,160 cases were detected through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

There were 128 new imported cases, of which 38 were detected through PCR tests and 90 through ARTs.

As at Wednesday, Singapore has recorded a total of 986,320 Covid-19 cases and 1,182 deaths.

About 95 per cent of the eligible population in Singapore have completed their full vaccination regimen, and 70 per cent of the total population have received their booster shots.