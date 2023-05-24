Sports car driver who allegedly left crash scene at Keppel Road arrested

Police arrested the driver of the McLaren sports car that crashed under the Keppel Viaduct on May 21.

The driver of a McLaren sports car who allegedly fled the scene after the vehicle crashed at Keppel Road on Sunday night has been arrested.

The police on Wednesday said that the 43-year-old male driver was arrested for failing to render assistance.

His passenger, a 28-year-old woman who was left alone in the wreck at the scene, is assisting with investigations, police said.

On Monday, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said that they were alerted to an accident along Keppel Road towards Shenton Way at about 10pm on Sunday.

The female passenger was taken conscious to Changi General Hospital.

Anyone who fails to render assistance after a road traffic accident could be jailed for up to a year or fined not more than $3,000 or both.