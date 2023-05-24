 Sports car driver who allegedly left crash scene at Keppel Road arrested, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Sports car driver who allegedly left crash scene at Keppel Road arrested

Sports car driver who allegedly left crash scene at Keppel Road arrested
Police arrested the driver of the McLaren sports car that crashed under the Keppel Viaduct on May 21.PHOTO: SG ROAD VIGILANTE/FACEBOOK
Gabrielle Chan
May 24, 2023 10:50 pm

The driver of a McLaren sports car who allegedly fled the scene after the vehicle crashed at Keppel Road on Sunday night has been arrested.

The police on Wednesday said that the 43-year-old male driver was arrested for failing to render assistance.

His passenger, a 28-year-old woman who was left alone in the wreck at the scene, is assisting with investigations, police said.

On Monday, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said that they were alerted to an accident along Keppel Road towards Shenton Way at about 10pm on Sunday.

The female passenger was taken conscious to Changi General Hospital.

Anyone who fails to render assistance after a road traffic accident could be jailed for up to a year or fined not more than $3,000 or both.

In a video posted by SG Road Vigilante, a motorcyclist was seen turning right when a yellow ComfortDelGro taxi collided into him.
Singapore

Motorcyclist flung into the air in collision with taxi

Related Stories

Man in US hit by car moments after helping ducks across busy street

Four people injured in accident involving taxi and lorry along CTE

Passenger in sports car taken to hospital, driver left the scene

 
Posted by SGRV FRONT MAN on Sunday, May 21, 2023
More On This Topic
Passenger in sports car taken to hospital after accident along Keppel Road, driver left the scene
27-year-old man arrested for suspected drink driving after car crash in Bayfront Avenue

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

ACCIDENTS - TRAFFICpoliceROAD SAFETY