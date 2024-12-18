ST School Pocket Money Fund spreads festive cheer with Bags of Joy

(From left) Beneficiaries Jane Lim and her son Yew Zhe Hao receiving a "bags of joy” goodie bag from financial advisers Chew Shu Xiang and Samuel Koh.

To help spread festive cheer, 60 volunteers from a local financial advisory firm delivered “Bags of Joy” to 300 beneficiaries of The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF) islandwide on Dec 17.

Families received groceries worth about $50, which included sunflower oil, biscuits, instant noodles, instant oatmeal, coffee and canned food. The beneficiaries also received a $50 Sheng Siong voucher each.

The cost of the goodie bags was covered by funds raised by PFPFA employees and wealth associates, as well as business partners and customers.

PFPFA chief executive Jeffrey Chow said that the charity was selected for its commitment to helping children and families. “Partnering with STSPMF allows us to support families in need and spread joy,” he added.

The company also raised $90,000 for STSPMF during its annual dinner and dance in October 2024.

One beneficiary who received the goodie bag was 13-year-old Ang Mo Kio Secondary School student Yew Zhe Hao.

His mother Jane Lim, 47, a part-time sales assistant, said the groceries were daily necessities for her family, and they are grateful for them. She added that the fund allows her son to participate in school activities, such as camps.

STSPMF has helped more than 220,000 children and youth in need, and has disbursed more than $100 million since its inception in 2000. Beneficiaries come from families whose per capita gross monthly household income is not more than $750.

Besides giving students pocket money each month, the funds raised also go towards supporting their social and educational development.

Nir Qristiara Zaheer, 11, a Primary 5 pupil from Admiralty Primary School, was among those who received a goodie bag. The youngest of five children said the fund helps to ease the financial burden on her single mother.