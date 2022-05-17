Stallholders at Toa Payoh coffee shop pull out after rent doubles

New management had recently taken over the coffee shop, located at Block 233 Toa Payoh Lorong 8.

Six out of 10 stallholders at a coffee shop in Toa Payoh have decided not to renew their leases after new management proposed a doubling of their rents.

The stallholders told Shin Min Daily News that they will not be returning once their leases expire on May 31.

New management had recently taken over the coffee shop, located at Block 233 Toa Payoh Lorong 8, reported Shin Min.

Stallholders said the new management will undertake renovation works at the location starting June 1.

Of the 10 stalls, three had closed down at the beginning of the year for various reasons.

One of the stalls, a drink stall, is run by management.

Aside from the increased rent, the new management is reportedly requiring the stallholders purchase cooking ingredients such as rice, oil and sugar from the management's designated suppliers.

Mr Peng, 72, who runs an economic rice stall at the coffee shop, said he also has to pay a $1,200 cleaning fee and a hundreds of dollars in "miscellaneous fees".

His rent will increase from $2,800 to $5,500, and he estimates he would have to pay about $7,000 a month to management when all other costs are factored in.

Another hawker, 60-year-old Yu Zhilong, said he was informed two weeks ago that his rent would increase from $3,000 to $6,000. He added that his post-renovation stall would also be smaller.

He said he will be closing his stall and taking a break.

The owner of the coffee shop, a man surnamed Su, told Shin Min the increased rents were aligned with market rates.

He added that depending on the location of the coffee shop, where the stall is located, and the type of food sold, rental fees vary between $5,000 and $6,000.

He added that the coffee shop was old and in need of extensive renovations, which would be expensive.