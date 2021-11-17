Stallholders welcome relaxed dining-in rule but raise some issues

The capacity at some hawker centres and coffee shops may be reduced to fit two- and five-person tables.

While stallholders at hawker centres and coffee shops cheer the move to allow fully vaccinated household members to eat out in groups of up to five by the end of the month, some expressed concerns about overall reduced capacity and complex seating arrangements.

Mr Vincent Goh, 60, the association chairman at Yuhua Village Market and Food Centre in Jurong East Street 24, told The Straits Times that the overall capacity of the hawker centre will likely be reduced to accommodate a mix of two- and five-person tables while adhering to safe distancing measures.

Currently, only groups of up to two fully vaccinated people can dine at hawker centres.

"Our hawker centre was built more than 30 years ago, so all the 300-something tables are quite close to one another. If you have a table for five people, the next table will probably be closed because it is too near," he said.

"If there are already fewer tables available and two people decide to sit at a five-person table, what can we do?" said Mr Goh, who runs a hawker stall selling bee hoon.

On Monday, the Ministry of Health said it is working with operators to implement vaccination-differentiated measures in hawker centres and coffee shops. Diners will need to check in via SafeEntry.

The first group of hawker centres to have access control and checking systems will begin taking in groups of up to five diners from the same household before the end of the month, said the ministry without giving details.

Mr Thya Boon Hin, 55, chairman of the Marine Parade Merchants' Association, said it would be better for business if patrons were limited to groups of two as overall capacity will be higher, but acknowledged that the expansion to five household members will benefit many families. The association oversees the 84 Marine Parade Central Market and Food Centre, where Mr Thya runs a fruit juice stall.

"After all, hawker centres serve the community, so if people want to sit and eat with their household members, we have to cater to that," he said.

However, not all hawker centres face the same issue.

For instance, Yuhua Market and Hawker Centre in Jurong East Avenue 1 has around 150 tables that are more spaced out for the elderly and wheelchair users after a major renovation a few years ago. Its association chairman, Madam Karney Ngai, 71, said most of the tables would likely be available for use, subject to capacity limit.

Coffee shops also face similar challenges in juggling the mix of two- and five-person tables.

Mr Chew Zhi Jie, 30, owner of Jiao Cai Seafood, a zi char stall in a coffee shop in Woodlands Street 31, said coffee shops can likely rearrange tables to accommodate patrons while following safe distancing rules, although overall seating capacity may be slightly reduced.

"During peak lunch and dinner hours, there might be a jam or people have to wait for tables, but it's a good problem," he said.