State flags at govt buildings at half-mast on Monday as mark of respect for Queen: PM Lee

Singapore

The state flag flying at half-mast at Parliament House on Sept 19, 2022. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Sep 19, 2022 12:38 pm

State flags at all government buildings in Singapore will be flown at half-mast on Monday as a mark of respect for Queen Elizabeth II, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

PM Lee in a Facebook post on Monday said: "Today the world bids farewell to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, at her state funeral in London. Her Majesty was a symbol of hope, stability, and continuity."

He added that the Queen was a true trailblazer of her time, and will always be remembered for her deep sense of duty, devotion and contributions to the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth, and to the world.

He said: "I send my deepest condolences to His Majesty King Charles III and the royal family, Prime Minister Liz Truss, and the British people.

"Rest in peace, Your Majesty."

The people of Britain, as well as leaders and royals from around the world will bid a final farewell to the Queen at a state funeral at 6pm on Monday.

The Queen died at age 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sept 8.

 

Lee Hsien LoongQUEEN ELIZABETH