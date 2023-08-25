Strides, Premier to apply $8 taxi surcharge at 19 Marina Bay pick-up points during F1 period

Transport operator SMRT announced on Friday that the surcharge will be implemented at certain times throughout the Sept 15-17 F1 weekend.

An $8 location surcharge will be applied for Strides Taxis and Premier Taxis that pick up passengers from 19 designated taxi points and hotel driveways during the Formula One (F1) Singapore Grand Prix weekend.

The taxi points include Suntec Towers 1 to 5, as well as its Convention & Exhibition Centre, Millenia Walk, Millenia Tower, Income@Raffles in Collyer Quay, Capitol Piazza and Peninsula Excelsior Hotel.

Hotel driveways where the surcharge applies are Marina Bay Sands (MBS) Casino, MBS Towers 1 and 3, Conrad Centennial Singapore, Pan Pacific Hotel Singapore, Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay, Mandarin Oriental Singapore and Ritz-Carlton Millenia Singapore.

Train and bus service extensions

Both SMRT and SBS Transit will extend train and bus services during the F1 weekend.

Train services on all MRT and LRT lines will end later. They exclude the Tanah Merah, Expo, Changi Airport stations – which constitute the Changi Airport service – and the Bukit Panjang LRT service.

The Sengkang-Punggol LRT systems will also run until after the last North East Line train arrives at their respective stations.

Thirteen SMRT bus services to and from the Choa Chu Kang, Woodlands and Bukit Panjang interchanges, along with 24 SBS Transit bus services, will also end later from Sept 15 to 17.

For more information, commuters can visit the operators’ websites www.smrt.com.sg and www.sbstransit.com.sg, or call their customer service hotlines – 1800-336-8900 (SMRT) and 1800-287-2727 (SBS Transit).

TABLE: SMRT



TABLE: SBS TRANSIT