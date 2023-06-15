Structure collapses at Tanjong Pagar, one worker missing

Debris from the collapse had crashed through the construction hoarding onto Bernam Street, with cordons placed near the debris.

A worker is reportedly missing after a building structure collapsed at a work site in Tanjong Pagar on Thursday afternoon.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at about 2pm, and is currently at the scene to investigate.

The collapsed structure is part of Fuji Xerox Towers, near M Hotel, which is being demolished.

A picture sent to The Straits Times shows that debris from the collapse had crashed through the construction hoarding onto Bernam Street, with cordons placed near the debris.

Another picture shows SCDF’s Mass Decontamination Vehicle near the work site.

The vehicle can decontaminate mass casualties, convey casualties for medical attention and transport personnel and equipment, according to a previous Facebook post by the SCDF.

SCDF said that officers from Marina Bay Fire Station, as well as rescuers from the elite Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (Dart), and two search dogs, are currently searching for the missing worker.

When contacted by ST, a representative from Aik Sun Demolition and Engineering said no one was injured, adding that it needed time to ascertain the cause of the structural collapse.

According to the firm’s Facebook page, the structural demolition of Fuji Xerox Towers began in February 2022. It was described as the “most well-executed project the team has put together”.