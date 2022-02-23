Student who got food delivered to her seat may have been pranked

It’ll be hard to beat this delivery rider for service.

He delivered food to a student right to her seat in a lecture hall.

And the reactions of the lecturer and fellow students are priceless.

It’s just the sort of thing that should draw a smile or two amid the Covid gloom.

A video of the incident was posted on TikTok by user power98jk, apparently the radio DJ Jerald Justin Ko.

It begins with the delivery rider in Foodpanda colours appearing at the door with what looks like a plastic bag of takeaway food.

The lecturer seems amused and points him to the student, and he walks across to her seat.

Laughter and applause break out and she covers her face in embarrassment.

From the way the video was made, one wonders if it could have been a prank.

And suspiciously it seems to have happened on Feb 14, Valentine’s Day.

Those commenting mostly appreciated the video and how the lecturer and the rider had the sense of humour to play along.

Inevitably there were also those fretting over how it could be disruptive, and wondering what if everyone starts doing this.

Oh, all right. But relax for now at least, and enjoy the video.